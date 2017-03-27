Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “China Online Education Group provides online education platform primarily in China. The Company offers english language education services through online and mobile education platforms. China Online Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) traded down 0.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. 34,382 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $335.02 million. China Online Education Group – has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/china-online-education-group-coe-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COE. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group – by 1,211.0% in the third quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 327,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 302,754 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group – by 1,051.4% in the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group – by 300.0% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Online Education Group –

China Online Education Group is engaged in providing online English language education services to students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates an online education platform that provides online tutoring programs to students through the Internet. Its platform analyzes teachers’ teaching aptitudes, feedback and rating from students, as well as background, and recommends suitable teachers to students according to their respective characteristics and learning objectives.

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.