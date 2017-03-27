China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) traded down 0.20% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 78,198 shares. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $161.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, (China Automotive) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Great Genesis Holdings Limited (Genesis), owns interests in over eight Sino-joint ventures and over five subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which manufacture power steering systems and/or related products for various segments of the automobile industry.

