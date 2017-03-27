Chester Billingsley Sells 4,500 Shares of Mentor Capital Inc (MNTR) Stock

Mentor Capital Inc (NASDAQ:MNTR) CEO Chester Billingsley sold 4,500 shares of Mentor Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $10,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,594,986 shares in the company, valued at $11,211,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chester Billingsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Chester Billingsley sold 11,500 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,830.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Chester Billingsley sold 16,000 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $35,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Chester Billingsley sold 16,000 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $38,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Chester Billingsley sold 16,000 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $38,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Chester Billingsley sold 16,000 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $59,200.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Chester Billingsley sold 12,700 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $17,018.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Chester Billingsley sold 12,700 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $16,129.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Chester Billingsley sold 19,661 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $24,379.64.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Chester Billingsley sold 5,639 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $6,766.80.

On Monday, January 9th, Chester Billingsley sold 12,700 shares of Mentor Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $17,018.00.

Shares of Mentor Capital Inc (NASDAQ:MNTR) traded up 0.42% on Monday, hitting $2.41. 143,210 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $45.39 million. Mentor Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital Inc is a United States-based firm that invests in medical marijuana and recreational use cannabis companies. The Firm has $140 million capital structure and looks like a marijuana fund or cannabis index fund. Its preferred focus is medical and the Company seeks to facilitate the application of cannabis to cancer wasting, calming seizures, Parkinson’s disease, reducing ocular pressures from glaucoma and blunting chronic pain.

