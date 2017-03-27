Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) Insider Julian Evans Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) insider Julian Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) traded up 0.676% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.672. The company had a trading volume of 300,731 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.052 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp’s payout ratio is 179.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage assets in the United States. Its principal objective is to generate attractive current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividend distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation.

