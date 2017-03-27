Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 7,175 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ed Lehotsky sold 10,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,621.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,175 shares of company stock worth $934,300.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $118,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) traded down 0.44% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 869,811 shares. The firm’s market cap is $10.41 billion. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm earned $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 735.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

