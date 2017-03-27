Charlemagne Capital Ltd. Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Charlemagne Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Merck & Co. makes up 0.2% of Charlemagne Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Charlemagne Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Merck & Co. by 32.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,398,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,259,000 after buying an additional 344,592 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co. by 6.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,099,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,503,000 after buying an additional 120,129 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Merck & Co. by 13.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,871,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,776,000 after buying an additional 219,289 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 63.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $66.80.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.00. Merck & Co. had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.61%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vetr downgraded shares of Merck & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.27 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

In other Merck & Co. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $322,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $329,001. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 91,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,881,697.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,553.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,959 shares of company stock worth $6,843,448. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

