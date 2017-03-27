Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.23.

CYOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/changyou-com-ltd-cyou-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,785,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $12,228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 179.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 424,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 272,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 41.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) traded up 1.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.28. 50,321 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.16. Changyou.Com has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business earned $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.91 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post $3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited is an online game developer and operator. The Company is engaged in the development, operation and licensing of online games for personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Online Game segment, which consists of PC games, mobile games and Web games, and the Platform Channel segment, which consists primarily of online advertising services on the 17173.com Website, and a relatively small amount of Internet value-added services (IVAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.