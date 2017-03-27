Cervus Equipment Corp (CERV) Receives C$14.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

CERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cervus Equipment Corp in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment Corp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cervus Equipment Corp in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment Corp from C$16.00 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment Corp in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV) opened at 12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.08 million and a P/E ratio of 10.54. Cervus Equipment Corp has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

Cervus Equipment Corp Company Profile

