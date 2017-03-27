Cerner Co. (CERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cerner from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) traded up 1.87% on Monday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,087 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.05. Cerner has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $67.50.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business earned $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 13.27%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cerner will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, Chairman Neal L. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $1,098,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $5,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Blenheim Capital Management BV purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cerner Co. (CERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/cerner-co-cern-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.