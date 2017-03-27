Centrica PLC’s (CNA) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.26) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock. Citigroup Inc’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNA. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.52) target price on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 226.33 ($2.84).

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) traded up 1.43% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 219.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,582,482 shares. Centrica PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 195.18 and a 52-week high of GBX 248.39. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 12.03 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Centrica PLC’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

In related news, insider Stephen Pusey bought 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,339.28 ($2,939.90). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989 ($2,499.69). Insiders acquired 4,045 shares of company stock valued at $909,951 in the last ninety days.

Centrica PLC Company Profile

Centrica plc is an integrated energy company. The Company operates through three segments: International Downstream, International Upstream and Centrica Storage. It offers Hive Active Heating 2, which is an advancement of its smart thermostat. The International Downstream segment includes the operations of British Gas, Direct Energy and Bord Gais Energy.

