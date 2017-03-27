Centrica PLC (CNA) Earns Underperform Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.39) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CNA has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Centrica PLC from GBX 270 ($3.39) to GBX 280 ($3.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas lifted their target price on Centrica PLC from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 250 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Centrica PLC from GBX 250 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centrica PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.33 ($2.84).

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) traded up 1.43% on Friday, reaching GBX 219.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,582,482 shares. Centrica PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 195.18 and a 12 month high of GBX 248.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 225.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 221.67. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 12.03 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Centrica PLC’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

In other Centrica PLC news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 874 shares of Centrica PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,983.98 ($2,493.38). Also, insider Stephen Pusey bought 1,009 shares of Centrica PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,340.88 ($2,941.91). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,045 shares of company stock worth $909,951.

Centrica PLC Company Profile

Centrica plc is an integrated energy company. The Company operates through three segments: International Downstream, International Upstream and Centrica Storage. It offers Hive Active Heating 2, which is an advancement of its smart thermostat. The International Downstream segment includes the operations of British Gas, Direct Energy and Bord Gais Energy.

