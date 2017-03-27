Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) had its target price decreased by CSFB from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.09.

Shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) traded up 2.04% on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 439,241 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canada-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in Asia, North America and other markets across the world. The Company’s exploration segment includes the operations of Lagares Project in which the activities are related to its subsidiary, Centerra Gold (KB) Inc Its Kyrgyz segment includes Kumtor Gold Co (KGC) (Kyrgyz Republic), which operates Kumtor Mine.

