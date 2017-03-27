Cempra Inc (CEMP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Cempra Inc (NASDAQ:CEMP) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $5.15 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. S&P Equity Research upped their target price on Cempra from $2.65 to $3.15 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cempra from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. WBB Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cempra in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Cempra in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 target price on Cempra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cempra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) traded up 6.10% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,209 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Cempra has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $227.91 million.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Cempra had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 678.72%. The firm earned $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cempra will post ($1.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 105,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $358,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,193,060 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,280. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cempra by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cempra by 22.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cempra by 111.2% in the second quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 252,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cempra by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Cempra by 14.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Cempra Company Profile

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

