Cellectis SA (CLLS) Receives $49.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLLS. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis SA in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Instinet began coverage on Cellectis SA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Cellectis SA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cellectis SA in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis SA by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis SA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis SA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 285,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) traded up 3.96% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 124,676 shares. Cellectis SA has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $34.99. The firm’s market cap is $844.51 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Cellectis SA Company Profile

Cellectis SA is a France-based company active in the field of genome engineering and genomic surgery. The Company specializes in the research, development and commercialization of rational genome engineering technologies. It has developed an expertise in combining meganucleases with engineered targeting Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) matrices into Meganuclease Recombination Systems (MRS), used for gene excision, correction or replacement.

