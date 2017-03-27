Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares (APOP) Given a $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:APOP) received a $10.00 price target from stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.63% from the stock’s current price.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:APOP) traded up 72.0739% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.7794. The stock had a trading volume of 441,328 shares. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The company’s market cap is $57.98 million.

