Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on CECE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental Corp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CECO Environmental Corp. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental Corp. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/ceco-environmental-corp-cece-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

In other news, CEO Dennis Sadlowski acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,180.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Lang sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $58,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,430. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 3,683.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) traded up 0.10% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 111,020 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $358.30 million. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business earned $100 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.97 million. CECO Environmental Corp. had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from CECO Environmental Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. CECO Environmental Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 89.66%.

CECO Environmental Corp. Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. is a provider of engineered technologies to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industrial segments. The Company focuses on engineering, designing, building and installing systems that capture, clean and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that controls emissions from such facilities, and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.