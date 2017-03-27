CBS Co. (CBS) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the media conglomerate on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of CBS (NYSE:CBS) traded up 0.88% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,020 shares. CBS has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $68.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.66.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, analysts expect that CBS will post $4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBS shares. Instinet lifted their price objective on CBS to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CBS in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 68,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $4,641,770.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,580 shares in the company, valued at $20,596,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 33,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $2,161,135.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,695.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,641 shares of company stock worth $8,741,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/cbs-co-cbs-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-8th-updated.html.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.