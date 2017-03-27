CBOE Holdings, Inc (CBOE) Short Interest Down 60.2% in March

CBOE Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,221,160 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 8,097,434 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,555,233 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) opened at 79.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.66. CBOE Holdings has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. CBOE Holdings had a return on equity of 70.50% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company earned $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. CBOE Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBOE Holdings will post $3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. CBOE Holdings’s payout ratio is 44.05%.

In other news, Director Christopher Mitchell sold 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $36,782,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of CBOE Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBOE Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBOE Holdings during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CBOE Holdings during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of CBOE Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBOE Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of CBOE Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.78.

CBOE Holdings Company Profile

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis, and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

