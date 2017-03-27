CBOE Holdings, Inc (CBOE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CBOE Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.27.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) traded down 0.31% during trading on Monday, hitting $79.19. 309,598 shares of the stock traded hands. CBOE Holdings has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.66.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. CBOE Holdings had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 70.50%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBOE Holdings will post $3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CBOE Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

In related news, Director Christopher Mitchell sold 470,000 shares of CBOE Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $36,782,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBOE Holdings during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBOE Holdings by 38.7% in the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBOE Holdings by 17.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CBOE Holdings by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CBOE Holdings by 70.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE Holdings Company Profile

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis, and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

