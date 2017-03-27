Cavium Inc (CAVM) Receives $66.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.82.

CAVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cavium in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on shares of Cavium from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cavium in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cavium from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Cavium from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) opened at 71.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. Cavium has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The stock’s market cap is $4.83 billion.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Cavium had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cavium will post $2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cavium news, SVP Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,673,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur D. Chadwick sold 63,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $4,451,594.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,313 shares of company stock worth $12,970,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVM. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cavium during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Cavium during the third quarter valued at $132,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Cavium during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cavium during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Cavium during the third quarter valued at $221,000.

Cavium Company Profile

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

