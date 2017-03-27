Carnival plc (CCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect Carnival plc to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) opened at 4558.8984 on Monday. Carnival plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,075.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,580.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,406.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,055.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 33.10 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival plc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,553 ($56.23) price target on shares of Carnival plc in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 4,200 ($51.87) to GBX 4,000 ($49.40) in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,320 ($53.35) price target on shares of Carnival plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd lifted their price target on shares of Carnival plc from GBX 3,600 ($44.46) to GBX 4,000 ($49.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,257.14 ($52.58).

Carnival plc Company Profile

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

