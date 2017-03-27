Carillion plc (CLLN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Carillion plc (LON:CLLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.51) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut Carillion plc to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 275 ($3.46) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carillion plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.52) target price on shares of Carillion plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.27) target price on shares of Carillion plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carillion plc to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.14) to GBX 247 ($3.10) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 243 ($3.05).

Shares of Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) traded down 0.27% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 219.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,258 shares. Carillion plc has a 1-year low of GBX 195.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 305.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.70. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 944.72 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 12.65 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Carillion plc’s previous dividend of $5.80.

About Carillion plc

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company has a portfolio of Public Private Partnership projects and construction capabilities. It operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services.

