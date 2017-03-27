Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) traded up 8.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.15. 2,479,906 shares of the company traded hands. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The firm’s market capitalization is $495.55 million.

CARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.19 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Laidlaw increased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.99.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. The Company is engaged in developing product candidates that focus on the body’s peripheral nervous system.

