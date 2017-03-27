Capital Guardian Trust Co. Buys 81,404 Shares of Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its stake in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,404 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Dow Chemical worth $50,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Dow Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division acquired a new position in Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dow Chemical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Dow Chemical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 105,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) opened at 63.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.12. Dow Chemical Co has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company earned $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Vetr cut Dow Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $66.00 price objective on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dow Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.02.

