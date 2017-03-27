Capita PLC (CPI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 466 ($5.86) target price on the stock.

CPI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.55) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.61) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.94) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.30) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 525 ($6.60).

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) traded down 0.96% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 570.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,018 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 540.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 593.90. Capita PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 431.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,101.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.80 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 20.60 ($0.26) dividend. This is a positive change from Capita PLC’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

In other Capita PLC news, insider Chris Sellers sold 4,067 shares of Capita PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.13), for a total value of £23,059.89 ($28,980.63). Insiders acquired 100 shares of company stock worth $50,672 over the last ninety days.

Capita PLC Company Profile

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.

