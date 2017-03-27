Capita PLC (CPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 525.85 ($6.61).

CPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.61) target price on shares of Capita PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Capita PLC from GBX 1,100 ($13.82) to GBX 525 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Capita PLC from GBX 657 ($8.26) to GBX 479 ($6.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Capita PLC to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 815 ($10.24) to GBX 465 ($5.84) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on shares of Capita PLC from GBX 590 ($7.41) to GBX 470 ($5.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) traded down 0.96% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 570.00. 2,173,018 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 540.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 593.90. Capita PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 431.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,101.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.80 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from Capita PLC’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.

In other Capita PLC news, insider Chris Sellers sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.13), for a total value of £23,059.89 ($28,980.63). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 100 shares of company stock valued at $50,672.

About Capita PLC

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.

