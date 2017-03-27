Canfor Co. (CFP) Insider James A. Pattison Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) insider James A. Pattison bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,705,000.00.

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) traded up 1.25% on Monday, hitting $17.81. 166,375 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68. Canfor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFP. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.75.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation is an integrated forest products company. The Company produces softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, wood pellets and energy. Its segments include lumber, and pulp and paper. Its lumber segment includes logging operations, and manufacturing and sale of various grades, widths and lengths of lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and wood pellets.

