Canadian National Railway Company (CNR) to Issue Dividend Increase – C$0.41 Per Share

Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,063 shares. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $98.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84.

In related news, insider Sean Finn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.81, for a total transaction of C$97,810.00. Also, Director James E. O’connor acquired 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$70.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,642.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,577.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$97.27.

Canadian National Railway Company Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

