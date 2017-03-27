Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp (CEU) Insider Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 17,094 Shares

Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp (TSE:CEU) insider Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 17,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$119,487.06.

Shares of Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp (TSE:CEU) traded down 1.14% on Monday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,822 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company’s market cap is $1.83 billion. Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

CEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$10.00 price target on Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.53.

Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp Company Profile

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp is a Canada-based company, which designs, implements, and manufactures consumable fluids and specialty chemicals for the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in several basins throughout the United States. In Canada, the Company operates under the trade names Canadian Energy Services, PureChem Services, Sialco Materials Ltd, Clear Environmental Solutions and EQUAL Transport.

