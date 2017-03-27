Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $91.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.70. 218,355 shares of the stock were exchanged. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.68 and a beta of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company earned $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $550,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $1,518,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,301,817.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,996 shares of company stock valued at $16,732,953. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $3,289,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $19,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc (Penumbra) is an interventional therapies company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The Company has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and significant clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

