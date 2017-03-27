Canaccord Genuity Increases Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Price Target to GBX 200

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TW. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey plc to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey plc to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.70) to GBX 210 ($2.64) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey plc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 201.64 ($2.53).

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) traded up 0.63% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 192.70. 17,889,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.53. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 109.44 and a 52 week high of GBX 211.90. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.28 billion.

In other Taylor Wimpey plc news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 214,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £384,357.75 ($483,043.55). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 256 shares of company stock worth $44,876.

Taylor Wimpey plc Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc is a national developer operating at a local level from over 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom. The Company also has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

