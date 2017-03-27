Camtek LTD. (CAMT) Given Average Rating of “” by Brokerages

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $4.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Camtek LTD. an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Camtek LTD. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek LTD. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Camtek LTD. in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camtek LTD. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.60% of Camtek LTD. worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) traded down 2.60% on Monday, reaching $3.74. 55,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Camtek LTD. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business earned $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. Camtek LTD. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek LTD. will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek LTD. Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides automated and technological solutions for production processes and products yield, enabling and supporting customers’ technologies in the semiconductor fabrication and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets products mainly based on two core technologies: automated optical inspection (AOI) and functional ink technology (FIT).

