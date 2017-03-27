CAMG Solamere Management LLC Acquires New Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after buying an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Nike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 25,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,395,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) opened at 56.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.44. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Forward View reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nike from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on Nike to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Vetr raised Nike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.24 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

In other Nike news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $10,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,713 shares in the company, valued at $18,740,584.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $7,089,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,737,851.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,680 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

