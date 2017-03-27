Calgon Carbon Co. (CCC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Calgon Carbon Co. (NYSE:CCC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Calgon Carbon worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Calgon Carbon by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Calgon Carbon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Calgon Carbon by 11.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP boosted its position in Calgon Carbon by 46.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Calgon Carbon during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Calgon Carbon Co. (NYSE:CCC) opened at 13.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $681.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.10. Calgon Carbon Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.40 million. Calgon Carbon had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Calgon Carbon Co. will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Calgon Carbon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calgon Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Calgon Carbon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Calgon Carbon in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Calgon Carbon

Calgon Carbon Corporation is engaged in the manufacture, supply, reactivation and application of activated carbons and the manufacture of ballast water treatment, ultraviolet light disinfection and ion-exchange (IX) technologies. The Company’s technologies are used for the treatment of drinking water, wastewater, ballast water, air emissions, and various industrial and commercial manufacturing processes.

