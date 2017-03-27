Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.71) price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Numis Securities Ltd lowered Cairn Energy PLC to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.39) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cairn Energy PLC from GBX 270 ($3.39) to GBX 275 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Macquarie lowered Cairn Energy PLC to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 243 ($3.05) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Cairn Energy PLC from GBX 285 ($3.58) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 255.75 ($3.21).

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) traded down 1.14% on Tuesday, reaching GBX 198.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,377 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.97. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.14 billion. Cairn Energy PLC has a one year low of GBX 171.10 and a one year high of GBX 250.60.

Cairn Energy PLC Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC (Cairn) is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas exploration and development company. The Company’s portfolio is focused on approximately three geographical regions, such as North West Europe, the Atlantic Margin and the Mediterranean. Cairn has exploration and appraisal assets in the Atlantic Margin, North West Europe and the Mediterranean, and core development assets in the North Sea.

