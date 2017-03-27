Cabot Corp’s (CBT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Corp in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) opened at 58.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. Cabot Corp has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $611 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.25 million. Cabot Corp had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Cabot Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post $3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cabot Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In other Cabot Corp news, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 61,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $3,629,007.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 328,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,401,054.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 48,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,661.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,122 shares in the company, valued at $17,290,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,205 shares of company stock worth $22,482,654 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cabot Corp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cabot Corp by 812.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot Corp by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cabot Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

