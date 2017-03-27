Cable One Inc (CABO) Stake Maintained by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cable One were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cable One by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 15.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) opened at 637.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $637.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.54. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $430.21 and a 12-month high of $649.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.08. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post $23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/cable-one-inc-cabo-stake-maintained-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

CABO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.56, for a total value of $3,137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,262.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Coyle sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.94, for a total transaction of $315,068.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc is a provider of data, video and voice services in approximately 20 Western, Midwestern and Southern states. The Company’s products include Residential Video Services, Residential Data Services, Residential Voice Services, Business Services and Advertising. It provides these broadband services to residential and business customers in approximately 40 cable systems covering over 400 cities and towns.

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.