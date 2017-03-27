C R Bard Inc (BCR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

C R Bard Inc (NYSE:BCR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $237.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of C R Bard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of C R Bard in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of C R Bard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C R Bard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C R Bard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.85.

C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) traded up 0.38% on Monday, reaching $250.87. 225,570 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.58. C R Bard has a 12 month low of $197.35 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.63.

C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company earned $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.12 million. C R Bard had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C R Bard will post $11.65 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/c-r-bard-inc-bcr-receives-hold-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc.html.

In other C R Bard news, Vice Chairman John H. Weiland sold 14,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $3,388,744.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jim C. Beasley sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,925 shares of company stock valued at $24,378,128 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in C R Bard by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C R Bard during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in C R Bard by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in C R Bard during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in C R Bard during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C R Bard

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

Receive News & Ratings for C R Bard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C R Bard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.