Macquarie Reiterates Neutral Rating for Burberry Group plc (BRBY)

Macquarie restated their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.59) target price on the stock.

BRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Burberry Group plc to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.97) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.98) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.62) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,475 ($18.54) to GBX 1,525 ($19.17) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Burberry Group plc to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.22) to GBX 1,760 ($22.12) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,522.50 ($19.13).

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) traded down 1.36% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1738.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,288 shares. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,039.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,838.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,714.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,529.06. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.63 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/burberry-group-plc-brby-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-macquarie-updated.html.

About Burberry Group plc

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

