Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on BPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckeye Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Buckeye Partners, L.P. from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Buckeye Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) traded down 1.09% on Monday, hitting $66.16. The stock had a trading volume of 111,100 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.47. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $924.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.16 million. Buckeye Partners, L.P. had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post $4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.2375 per share. This is an increase from Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s previous dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is 120.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 149.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 8.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 943.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Its segments include Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

