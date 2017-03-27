Bryan Timm Sells 8,854 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) COO Bryan Timm sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $511,141.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,585.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bryan Timm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Bryan Timm sold 123,436 shares of Columbia Sportswear Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $7,128,429.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Bryan Timm sold 4,012 shares of Columbia Sportswear Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $231,612.76.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) opened at 57.86 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm earned $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.88 million. Columbia Sportswear Company had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear Company’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. CL King initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear Company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $72.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. Its geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

