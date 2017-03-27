BRP Inc (DOO) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOO. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.14.

Shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) traded down 0.74% on Monday, hitting $28.13. 59,837 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39. BRP has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of power sports vehicles and propulsion systems. The Company manufactures and sells Year-Round Products consisting of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) and roadsters; Seasonal Products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercrafts (PWCs), and Propulsion Products consisting of engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft.

