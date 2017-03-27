Veracyte Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (VCYT)

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Analysts at Leerink Swann dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now expects that the brokerage will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Veracyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) traded down 0.11% on Monday, reaching $9.16. 124,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company’s market cap is $310.05 million. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $9.61.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 692,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 118,431 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company. The Company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It targets diseases in which patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures. Its products combine genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning. The Company commercializes over three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

