Brokers Set Expectations for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (EIGR)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Abrahams forecasts that the brokerage will earn ($2.43) per share for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $34.00 price objective on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) traded up 7.2221% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.1511. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,114 shares. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The firm’s market cap is $93.23 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $18,635,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 147.9% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 373,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 222,852 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,836,000. RA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 354,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 163,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Celladon Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of orphan diseases. Its pipeline includes Sarasar (lonafarnib) for hepatitis delta virus (HDV), exendin (9-39) for severe hypoglycemia, and Bestatin (ubenimex) for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and lymphedema.

