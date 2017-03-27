Brokers Offer Predictions for Snap-on Incorporated’s FY2017 Earnings (SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued on Thursday. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the firm will earn $10.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.15. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2017 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wunderlich boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) opened at 165.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $164.95. Snap-on has a one year low of $145.17 and a one year high of $181.73.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The business earned $889.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.09 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Jeanne M. Moreno sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $372,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $3,536,119.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 376,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,138,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,666. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 16.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 95.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

