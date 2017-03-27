Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (WBS) PT at $40.36

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) opened at 49.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.28.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business earned $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.81 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post $2.40 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.
In related news, insider Gregory Madar sold 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $129,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,427.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 13,671 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $707,337.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,750,021. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 83.1% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.