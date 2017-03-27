Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NUE) Target Price at $64.53

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Vetr lowered shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.66 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 52,631 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $3,293,121.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,495.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 12,400 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $790,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,429.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,873,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,877,000 after buying an additional 1,301,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,776,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after buying an additional 242,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,657,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,679,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,864,000 after buying an additional 248,989 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nucor by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,972,000 after buying an additional 286,265 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) opened at 59.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. Nucor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.94%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company also produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in the Company’s steel mills. It also processes ferrous and nonferrous metals and brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI) and DRI. Nucor operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials.

