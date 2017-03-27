Brokerages Set IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Target Price at $76.17

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.17.

IBKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised IBERIABANK Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. FIG Partners cut IBERIABANK Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on IBERIABANK Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “mkt perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut IBERIABANK Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) opened at 76.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.22. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. IBERIABANK Corp’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

In related news, EVP Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $119,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IBERIABANK Corp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,961,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,017,000 after buying an additional 182,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in IBERIABANK Corp by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,083,000 after buying an additional 415,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IBERIABANK Corp by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,517,000 after buying an additional 175,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in IBERIABANK Corp by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,150,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,211,000 after buying an additional 219,818 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in IBERIABANK Corp by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,134,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,156,000 after buying an additional 96,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK Corp

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency; IBERIA Capital Partners, LLC, a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc, which provides wealth management and trust services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE LLC., which invests in purchased tax credits.

