Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $100,416.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,416.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. ING Groep NV increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 61,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 22,157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,608,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,254,000 after buying an additional 108,868 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,557,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after buying an additional 41,645 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded down 0.69% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. 16,548,876 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

