EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Receives $80.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 344,042 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $78.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post $3.40 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc (EPAM) is a provider of software engineering solutions and information technology services. The Company’s service offerings include Software Product Development Services, Custom Application Development Services, Application Testing Services, Enterprise Application Platforms, Application Maintenance and Support, and Infrastructure Management Services.

